Letter: Finding the truth

In 1953, Uncle Sam sent my father to Korea. He was still in-country when I was born.
The Chinese lost 400,000 in that war, a drop-in-the-bucket compared to the 60 million Mao executed/starved during his reign.
Around the same time-frame, American tobacco corporations were suppressing studies revealing the addictiveness/toxicity of their products.
These facts are why I've always questioned the motives of communists and corporations.
Investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic have uncovered two possible scenarios:
1. Some Chinese peasant ate infected bats from an unsanitary Wuhan "wet market," and that animal virus mutated, becoming contagious and deadly to humans.
2. China's communist leaders, concerned they'd lose a trade war if the US election went the "wrong" way, unleashed a bio-weapon on the world.
There are some who'd say only a conspiracy theorist would choose #2.
After all, just because a murderous regime imprisons minorities in concentration/slave-labor camps, operates fleets of "execution vans" and mandates involuntary abortions, doesn't mean they'd "do the world dirty" for money.
And although American billionaires and corporations like Google, Microsoft and Apple cooperate with the PRC to censor/spy on its citizens and benefit from Chinese low-cost labor, that doesn't necessarily mean they'd restrict/distort information to protect their financial interests.
Plus, "everybody" knows agencies like WHO/CDC are incorruptible and medical professionals like Dr. Anthony Fauci are infallible; immune to the allure of celebrity.
So, bio-weapon or bubbling bowl of bat soup? Will the truth ever be known?
Don't count on it.
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline