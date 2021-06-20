Letter: Finding the truth

In 1953, Uncle Sam sent my father to Korea. He was still in-country when I was born.

The Chinese lost 400,000 in that war, a drop-in-the-bucket compared to the 60 million Mao executed/starved during his reign.

Around the same time-frame, American tobacco corporations were suppressing studies revealing the addictiveness/toxicity of their products.

These facts are why I've always questioned the motives of communists and corporations.

Investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic have uncovered two possible scenarios:

1. Some Chinese peasant ate infected bats from an unsanitary Wuhan "wet market," and that animal virus mutated, becoming contagious and deadly to humans.

2. China's communist leaders, concerned they'd lose a trade war if the US election went the "wrong" way, unleashed a bio-weapon on the world.

There are some who'd say only a conspiracy theorist would choose #2.

After all, just because a murderous regime imprisons minorities in concentration/slave-labor camps, operates fleets of "execution vans" and mandates involuntary abortions, doesn't mean they'd "do the world dirty" for money.