Letter: Finkenauer cares

Abby Finkenauer, the first woman to represent Iowa in the House of Representatives, is pretty smart and she has my vote. She knows Americans come first. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has turned his back on the working man and he would lead me to a slow starvation under the stars, which is the worst way to go.
Abby cares about me and my struggle. The Democrats are striving for a fair minimum wage for the working man like me, and for years, they have helped build a larger middle-class. Abby isn't going to repeal the Second Amendment, and she is serious about immigration. Abby is really good for the preservation of our awesome country.
Mike Maschmann
Long Grove