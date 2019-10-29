As Davenport citizens head to the polls next month, the Davenport Association of Professional Firefighters asks you to consider casting your vote for Mike Matson.
Davenport Firefighters have taken an oath to protect our city and to provide you, our neighbors, with a safe place to live and work.
As an elected member of the City Council for over 10 years, it is Mike Matson who has proven to have the same level of commitment as your firefighters in keeping that oath.
Mike Matson will be the leader that Davenport needs, and he understands that having safe streets and safe neighborhoods isn’t just a campaign talking point but rather an obligation that city leaders must provide for the citizens they serve.
Mike is committed to providing public safety resources required and necessary to maintain the excellent level of service Davenport residents should expect. Mike understands what’s important to you and is willing to listen to your priorities and work together to create a better city for all.
There are numerous reasons that we believe Mike Matson is the right choice for Davenport, but as a matter of safety, the choice is clear.
Join Davenport Firefighters and vote for the candidate committed to making Davenport safe.
Vote Mike Matson for mayor on November 5th.
Ryan Hanghian
President,
Davenport Association of Professional Firefighters, Local 17
Davenport