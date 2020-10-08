 Skip to main content
Letter: Firefighters trust Chris Brase
Letter: Firefighters trust Chris Brase

Iowans trust firefighters to keep them safe everyday. Iowans trust firefighters to protect their families' lives every night. When you are having your worst day, you call firefighters and trust them to make it better.

Muscatine residents and businesses have trusted firefighter Chris Brase with their lives for 29+ years. Chris Brase knows what it takes to keep Iowa safe. Chris Brase knows what it takes to keep firefighters safe, what we need to keep you safe, and what our families need to be safe should we ever not return home.

Firefighters trust Chris Brase with their lives. Firefighters trust Chris Brase with the lives of their family. Firefighters trust Chris Brase.

Trust your Iowa Professional Firefighters and join us in supporting Chris Brase for Iowa Senate.

Ryan Hanghian

Bettendorf

(The writer is president of Iowa Professional Firefighters.)

