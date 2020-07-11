Letter: Fireworks are a dud

Another 4th of July has come and gone. Certainly, this was not a typical 4th — no parades, no food vendors, no bands, and no city fireworks. At least we were fortunate to have so many neighbors willing to spend big money on private fireworks. OK, maybe not so private. To these individuals I say:

• Regarding the pets that were terrorized by your show, don’t worry about it — it’s not your problem

• Regarding the toddlers that were scared and hysterical because of the noise, don’t worry about it — it’s not your problem

• Regarding the people forced to go inside on a beautiful night because debris was raining down on them, don’t worry about it — it’s not your problem

• Regarding your fireworks debris that littered all the yards, don’t worry about it — it’s not your problem

Yes, don’t worry about the other people — it’s not your problem. At least you got your thrills for the day.

Darrell Hess

Bettendorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0