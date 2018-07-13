Mr. Anglund was totally right about one thing: It is the Fourth of July and it does happen every year.
I can tolerate one or two nights of loud booms and I can buy drugs for my small dog who trembles in fear every single time she hears one go off but, where you're wrong is, we don't wish to hear the loud booms from June 20 through the Fourth of July.
Two solid weeks, fourteen nights from 8 p.m. until midnight, is more than anyone should have to tolerate.
I love our country as much as anyone. I have a loved one deployed now, fighting for our freedom. But a couple of nights of celebrating is enough.
Terri Spinner
Davenport