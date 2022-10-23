Letter: Firsthand experience gives nod to Copley

I have had the honor to see firsthand the work of Caleb Copley as a prosecutor.

On September 22, 2017, my daughter was shot multiple times during a Davenport home invasion. My daughter survived, but unfortunately her boyfriend did not. With the hard work of the Davenport Police Department and the Scott County Attorney’s office, five men were arrested, and five men were prosecuted for an array of charges, including first degree murder.

Caleb stood by us throughout the process, explaining the court system and what my daughter should expect as a survivor of these unimaginable crimes. We had so many questions as the multiple trials approached, and he answered all of them. He understood my daughter’s fears and our concerns and treated us with compassion. As each trial date came, we put all of our trust in him that he would fight for justice, and that is exactly what he did. He looked at my daughter and reassured her that he was going to prosecute these people for what they did.

As we heard each guilty verdict, we knew we had justice. The people of Scott County need Caleb Copley as their next county attorney. Should your family ever have to be in the tragic situation ours was back in 2017, there is no one better to have on your side fighting for you than Caleb. I hope you vote for him on Nov. 8.

Lisa Sanders

New Windsor