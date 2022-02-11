Letter: Fiscally sound

On Jan. 19, and in a subsequent edition, the Wall Street Journal applauded Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for her bold tax-cutting proposals. But on Jan. 23, our own Quad-City Times lead editorial, "Flat tax isn’t fair", was critical of the governor. Why?

The Times doesn’t like the fact that wealthy people would also get a tax cut. Presently, Iowans who make over $6,704 pay a 4.14 % state income tax that gradually increases to 8.53% at $75,420 and stays there The math shows me that a 4% flat tax will save a lot of Iowans a lot of money, especially the Iowa middle class.

But if we cut taxes, we will rob our state treasury. But wait! The Tax Foundation states because of prior Iowa tax cuts, revenue growth for the state was up 13% between Fiscal Year 2019 and Fiscal Year 2021. The Wall Street Journal says about the governor, "Business growth and cuts to state agencies have powered the fiscal progress."

Governor Reynolds is an excellent, fiscally sound governor. The Wall Street Journal and Tax Foundation agree. Good enough for me.

Jim Robinson

LeClaire

