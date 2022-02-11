 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Fiscally sound

Letters to the editor

On Jan. 19, and in a subsequent edition, the Wall Street Journal applauded Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for her bold tax-cutting proposals. But on Jan. 23, our own Quad-City Times lead editorial, "Flat tax isn’t fair", was critical of the governor. Why?

The Times doesn’t like the fact that wealthy people would also get a tax cut. Presently, Iowans who make over $6,704 pay a 4.14 % state income tax that gradually increases to 8.53% at $75,420 and stays there The math shows me that a 4% flat tax will save a lot of Iowans a lot of money, especially the Iowa middle class.

But if we cut taxes, we will rob our state treasury. But wait! The Tax Foundation states because of prior Iowa tax cuts, revenue growth for the state was up 13% between Fiscal Year 2019 and Fiscal Year 2021. The Wall Street Journal says about the governor, "Business growth and cuts to state agencies have powered the fiscal progress."

Governor Reynolds is an excellent, fiscally sound governor. The Wall Street Journal and Tax Foundation agree. Good enough for me.

People are also reading…

Jim Robinson

LeClaire

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Low approval

Letter: Low approval

Do you blame me, or should we blame Gary Barta, Fran McCaffery, and Kirk Ferentz? If we all performed like they do, we would be out of our job…

Letter: Flat isn't fair

Letter: Flat isn't fair

While it’s difficult to keep pace with fast-moving tax legislation in Iowa, one thing remains constant over the past several cuts — the legisl…

Letter: A clean slate

Letter: A clean slate

State governments across our country have begun prioritizing the issue of criminal justice reform.

Letter: The meaning of anarchy

Letter: The meaning of anarchy

In the movie The Matrix, Morpeus said, "You have to remember, Neo, most people aren't ready to be unplugged from the Matrix, and ... they will…

Letter: It's about money

Letter: It's about money

As a school librarian for the last 40 years. I was caught off guard by state Sen. Jake Chapman’s statement that educators have a "sinister age…

Letter: The criminal

Letter: The criminal

The January 6 Commission and the states of New York and Georgia are demonstrating that the former president is a criminal. Courts have shown o…

Letter: Good work

Letter: Good work

Shane Brown writes some funny stuff. Like the column, "The room where it happens."

Letter: Pandering

Letter: Pandering

While reading the article in Thursday's paper concerning the Illinois Republicans' criticism of Gov. JB Pritzker's priorities, I noted comment…

Letter: Planting a seed

Letter: Planting a seed

In a time in our world when our very own Quad-Cities community is faced with so much uncertainty, unity is needed the most. History continues …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News