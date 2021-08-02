Letter: Five great enemies

We are endangered from several sources: (1) North Korea, a small, well-armed country with a suppressed but united population developing nuclear weapons and bolstered by China. (2) Iran, larger, more populated and also developing nuclear weapons; supports wars against our allies. (3) Russia, with half our population, who, like us, include different races and ethnicities that have problems uniting. (But not dozens of hate groups.) They also have as many nuclear weapons as we have. (4) The Chinese, who have come up suddenly to challenge our primacy with a well-educated and ambitious population more than three times ours, and much more united. The 90% who are Chinese have minimal freedom. The 10% not Chinese are badly treated and smothered by an oppressive government. They have nuclear weapons, but less than the U.S. and the Russians. (5) The planet we live on; now falling apart at the seams. Every effort must be made to preserve it, which means more scientific research and sacrifices and support from the rest of us. It also means we must unite behind the Democrats, the only large party that is living in the real world. Those Republicans who live in the real world must join the Democrats or form a party of their own, calling it, perhaps, the Grand New Party, or bring back the Whigs.