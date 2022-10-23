Letter: Five reasons NOT to vote for Grassley

Five reasons to NOT vote for Chuck Grassley

1. He voted for the Trump tax breaks for the ultra-rich. The legislation’s provisions that marginally help middle-class families expire, while corporate tax breaks are permanent. The national debt is projected to rise $1.9 trillion over 10 years as a result of the legislation.

2. He has consistently opposed legislation, five times, that would give the federal government the ability to negotiate for lower drug prices.

3. While touting his support for law enforcement, he has derided the FBI and has warned Iowans about IRS agents forcibly entering their homes with assault weapons.

4. He has consistently supported since 2015 Saudi Arabia’s use of deadly force in Yemen’s civil war. Instead, he has always endorsed the U.S.’ essential role in the Saudi Coalition’s military efforts.

5. He has voted at least three times to deny proposed health benefits for veterans.

Ed Flaherty

Iowa City