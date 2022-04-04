Letter: Fix eviction problem

I live in Davenport, which has long struggled with homelessness. It's therefore important to me that fellow Iowans are not unnecessarily barred from housing.

Right now in Iowa, if you have an eviction filed against you — even if you are never actually evicted — that record follows you around for the rest of your life. An eviction record makes it much harder for people to find quality, affordable housing in the future.

The Iowa Senate has the opportunity to advance a bill that would prevent an eviction filing from following someone around for life. The bill would automatically clear someone’s record if the eviction filing is thrown out or the tenant wins the case.

This bill would go a long way toward making sure all Iowans have a place to call home, regardless of their circumstances or background. But the Legislature must act soon. Iowans can’t afford to wait. Sen. Roby Smith, please support this bill.

Judah Richardson

Davenport

