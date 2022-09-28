Letter: Fix pensions, vote no on Amendment 1

What is the biggest problem we have in Illinois? Obviously, the problem is the public pensions. They are not sustainable. Payments to pensioners increase by 3% compounded annually, doubling every 20 years. As a result, Illinois dedicates more of its budget to pensions than any other state, yet the pension system has grown to a $317 billion deficit.

Why haven’t the legislators fixed the pension system? In 2013, Illinois passed legislation that aimed to reduce pension liabilities. However, the 1970 re-written Illinois Constitution prevents this via the “pension protection clause,” Article XIII, General Provisions, Section 5.

The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that the 1970 Constitution bound Illinoisans to provide undiminished and unimpaired pensions to every state or local worker hired with such a promise.

So why don’t we amend the Constitution to fix this mess?

No, the Democrats that run Illinois have decided on pushing Amendment 1 this November. Hint it does not fix the pension problem. However it does this:

• Makes organizing and bargaining a “fundamental right”

• Allow negotiations over limitless subjects

• Prevents lawmakers from limiting union power

• Ban right-to-work

• Guarantee that a family pays at least $2,149 in higher property tax bills over the next four years

Vote no to Amendment 1, or we will have two problems created by the Constitution with no ability to fix without another constitutional amendment.

Get rid of the Democrat super majority this November and let’s fix the Constitution’s pension problem in 2024.

Jim Turner

Fenton