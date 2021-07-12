Letter: Fix the bridges

How many times in the last week did you drive, walk or bike across a bridge? We take our bridges for granted, even though they are critical for everyday transportation. But Iowa has the largest number of structurally deficient bridges in the country. A total of 4,571 bridges in Iowa have at least one structural element that is rated in poor or worse condition. Pennsylvania ranks a distant second with 3,353 bridges.

Iowa doesn’t fare any better when considering bridge problems as a proportion of the state’s inventory. West Virginia has the highest percentage of structurally deficient bridges (21%), but Iowa is a close second with 19% of its 23,982 bridges rated as structurally deficient. Six of these structurally deficient bridges are on the interstate. The total number of bridges estimated to need repair is 15,308.

The American Jobs Plan will allow Iowa to address these deficiencies, hopefully before there is a catastrophic failure. And the plan calls for raising the corporate tax rate so that billion-dollar businesses pay for these improvements. Please consider this the next time you put your child on a school bus that has to cross a bridge to get to school, the next time you need to get your hogs to market, or the next time you need to travel on the interstate, and contact your congressional representatives and U.S. senators to support this plan.