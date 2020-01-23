Letter: Fix the problem

When will the City of Davenport do something to bring the Civil Rights Commission back to a functioning organization? This fight as to who is a member of the commission has gone on for over a year. The rules as I read them call for a two-year term, beginning December 1 and ending two years later at the end of November. I see no ambiguity in this rule.
We now have Illinois residents coming and disrupting the meetings. Why?
My hope is that the new mayor and council will develop a rapid solution to this situation.
Thomas McBride
Davenport