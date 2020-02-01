Letter: Fix the roof

The caucus is just days away, and I am proudly supporting Pete Buttigieg on Monday night.

Sometimes we get all caught up in the clamor of our current brand of politics. We too often forget that our lives are lived in quiet moments away from that noise. Our hopes and fears show up in nurseries and hospital rooms, at Little League diamonds and kitchen tables stacked with bills. We need a politics that reflects and enriches those quiet moments instead of just bringing the noise.

Pete Buttigieg has a unique mixture of experience and ability that will bring a refreshing energy to the White House. But more than that, he’s a good man who inspires others to be better. I wasn’t surprised that Dave Loebsack endorsed Pete. Dave is a good guy who ran positive campaigns and judged himself by how me made his constituents’ lives better.

As far as policies go, I admire the practical approach he takes on issues like health care and climate change. I know there are many grandiose, all-or-nothing proposals floating around Iowa, but I have always been one to think fixing the hole in the roof beats yelling at the raindrops.