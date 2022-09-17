 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Fix the streets, not the one-ways

Letters logo

The decision to change the streets in Davenport from one-ways to two-ways is soon to be voted upon. It seems to me that those in power always wish to change things and it is always for the better, so they say. This is not necessarily true. In my experience, the one-ways are just fine and safer and if one goes at the right speed one can go all the way across town without stopping. My congratulations to the traffic-control engineers. But prior to spending money from the taxpayers in changing the streets if that might happen, my suggestion is to fix the streets. There are many places in the streets that need repair and some places are very rattling on the cars and trucks. I sincerely think road repair should come before changing traffic patters.

William M. Grothus

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hy-Vee CEO misses the mark

Letter: Hy-Vee CEO misses the mark

Scott Fitzgerald is credited with saying, ”the rich are different than you and me.” The recent full-page ad in your newspaper certainly reinfo…

Letter: Thank you for book list

Letter: Thank you for book list

Thank for returning the “Book List” to the paper. I hope it’s a weekly addition again. I relied on the bestsellers list during the pandemic fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News