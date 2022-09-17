Letter: Fix the streets, not the one-ways

The decision to change the streets in Davenport from one-ways to two-ways is soon to be voted upon. It seems to me that those in power always wish to change things and it is always for the better, so they say. This is not necessarily true. In my experience, the one-ways are just fine and safer and if one goes at the right speed one can go all the way across town without stopping. My congratulations to the traffic-control engineers. But prior to spending money from the taxpayers in changing the streets if that might happen, my suggestion is to fix the streets. There are many places in the streets that need repair and some places are very rattling on the cars and trucks. I sincerely think road repair should come before changing traffic patters.