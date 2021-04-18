 Skip to main content
Letter: Fix the streets
In the recent Moline city election, one of the issues was largely neglected. The state of Moline city streets is a disgrace, shared by many past administrations and city councils. I would bet that, if outgoing Mayor Stephanie Acri and company had been making a concerted effort to really repair the streets, all other problems would have faded into the background.

I don’t need to expand on that statement, as everyone who drives or rides in a car will agree that it is a long-standing problem. I read in Thursday's newspaper that the city is spending a lot of money on new vehicles. Tongue in cheek, I suggest those old vehicles would have lasted much longer if they didn’t have to navigate the Moline streets. If the new mayor and council members want to ensure longevity in their new positions, get on the road repair bandwagon. Not those pathetic pot hole fillings, but real repair with digging up and replacing.

Ed Nord

Moline

