Letter: Fix this corridor

Now that Interstate-74 through Moline is nearing completion we need to focus on the condition of the 27th Street corridor beginning at the Avenue of the Cities going south. This is because 27th/19th Street is a main residential thoroughfare through Moline. This corridor also serves as the main street to and from the airport. The poor condition and the neglected appearance does not say, "Welcome to Moline."

The roadway is in poor condition; the shoulders and gutters need to be repaired and cleaned; damaged guard rails, posts and fencing need repair; vegetation needs to be cut; dead and damaged trees need to be removed; and some flowers need to be added. Take a look at some of the off-ramps of I-74 in Bettendorf.

We should encourage businesses and property owners along this corridor, including SouthPark Mall, to do their part to show potential customers they want their business and that they take pride in their city. The city of Moline should also do its part in some of these improvements

Some of this corridor is a state route and the state should be responsible for making repairs and cleaning, since some of the roadway damage was caused by the heavy truck traffic during the reconstruction of I-74.