 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Fix this problem

Letters to the editor

Imagine waking up one day and finding out you are losing part of your pension. This is exactly what is happening to two million people across this country. Why? Because of the Windfall Elimination Provision. A law passed in 1983 that allows the government to take away up to $500 of your earned Social Security. And it's happening to people right here in the Quad-Cities. This includes cops, firefighters, federal workers and teachers. How? Anyone that gets any kind of a civil service pension is hurt by this law.

On the other side of this coin is the Government Pension Offset, passed in 1976. What this does is steal any survivor benefits you might be entitled to if you also have a civil service pension.

Congress does nothing to correct this. Every session, bills are introduced to either repeal or reform these unfair laws. Each session, they die in committee. Why? Simply because the House and Senate don't care. It doesn't affect them, so why bother. They excluded themselves from these provisions. It's way past time for them to do something.

People are also reading…

We don't want anything that we didn't earn. After 25 years of federal service and another 22 under Social Security, I would expect better treatment than this. So Congress, the ball is in your court. Don't keep kicking this issue down the road. Thank you.

Tim Flaherty

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Low approval

Letter: Low approval

Do you blame me, or should we blame Gary Barta, Fran McCaffery, and Kirk Ferentz? If we all performed like they do, we would be out of our job…

Letter: Flat isn't fair

Letter: Flat isn't fair

While it’s difficult to keep pace with fast-moving tax legislation in Iowa, one thing remains constant over the past several cuts — the legisl…

Letter: A clean slate

Letter: A clean slate

State governments across our country have begun prioritizing the issue of criminal justice reform.

Letter: The meaning of anarchy

Letter: The meaning of anarchy

In the movie The Matrix, Morpeus said, "You have to remember, Neo, most people aren't ready to be unplugged from the Matrix, and ... they will…

Letter: It's about money

Letter: It's about money

As a school librarian for the last 40 years. I was caught off guard by state Sen. Jake Chapman’s statement that educators have a "sinister age…

Letter: The criminal

Letter: The criminal

The January 6 Commission and the states of New York and Georgia are demonstrating that the former president is a criminal. Courts have shown o…

Letter: Good work

Letter: Good work

Shane Brown writes some funny stuff. Like the column, "The room where it happens."

Letter: Pandering

Letter: Pandering

While reading the article in Thursday's paper concerning the Illinois Republicans' criticism of Gov. JB Pritzker's priorities, I noted comment…

Letter: Planting a seed

Letter: Planting a seed

In a time in our world when our very own Quad-Cities community is faced with so much uncertainty, unity is needed the most. History continues …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News