Letter: Fix this problem

Imagine waking up one day and finding out you are losing part of your pension. This is exactly what is happening to two million people across this country. Why? Because of the Windfall Elimination Provision. A law passed in 1983 that allows the government to take away up to $500 of your earned Social Security. And it's happening to people right here in the Quad-Cities. This includes cops, firefighters, federal workers and teachers. How? Anyone that gets any kind of a civil service pension is hurt by this law.

On the other side of this coin is the Government Pension Offset, passed in 1976. What this does is steal any survivor benefits you might be entitled to if you also have a civil service pension.

Congress does nothing to correct this. Every session, bills are introduced to either repeal or reform these unfair laws. Each session, they die in committee. Why? Simply because the House and Senate don't care. It doesn't affect them, so why bother. They excluded themselves from these provisions. It's way past time for them to do something.

We don't want anything that we didn't earn. After 25 years of federal service and another 22 under Social Security, I would expect better treatment than this. So Congress, the ball is in your court. Don't keep kicking this issue down the road. Thank you.

Tim Flaherty

Moline

