Letter: Fix those houses

A Feb. 9 news article made me ask, "Why evict Iowa park rangers from their homes when state parks are growing in prosperity?"

Why can’t state leaders see the value of investing Iowa’s budget surplus to update those houses? Let’s give back to those public servants. Iowa needs to increase support for Department of Natural Resources rangers who protect our environment and encourage conservation of our natural resources.

If our state government can’t do this, it is failing us and future generations. Let’s put our money where our future is: protecting our natural resources.

George White

Davenport

