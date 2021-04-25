Letter: Fixing fraud

If you’re one to think voter fraud is non-existent, The Heritage Foundation has amassed data to prove the opposite. John Fund and Hans von Spakovsky state, “… the media aren’t doing our democracy any favors by summarily dismissing the existence of voter fraud – like the almost 1,200 proven cases in the Heritage Foundation’s election fraud …” 1,200 cases out of the 150 million votes cast in 2020 would only be 0.0008%. However, their list is compiled over all elections, over several decades, so the fraud rate is significantly lower, and trust me, they’ve been looking.

You want confidence in our voting systems? Know that every desperate group that went looking for voter fraud found the same insignificantly small number. In Georgia, the votes were hand counted twice (after machines counted) and they found only 35 cases of ‘possible fraud’ (from 5 million votes).

Iowa has 17 voter fraud cases The Heritage Foundation’s database in more than a decade, which (on average) wouldn't have even flipped the election Miller-Meeks won by six votes — and no one cried voter fraud there.