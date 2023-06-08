This past Memorial Day weekend, as we have done so the last 57 years, we decorated gravestones of the ones who have passed on, loved ones and family.

We moved down here 34 years ago from northeast Iowa, so it entails a long day from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. We do four towns. This year it amounted to 27 fresh floral arrangements - the latest being one of my nephew's, a veteran of Desert Storm.

I was shocked when my other nephew went to pick up the fresh plants to replant, that his brother's American flag had been stolen! For what purpose, he is heartbroken as am I - This is Memorial Day! What other veterans are being vandalized? It is a sad day!

John Everitt

Davenport