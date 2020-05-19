Letter: Flagrant misuse of tax dollars

I received in the mail a "Notification from U.S. Dept. of Treasury Internal Revenue Service" last Friday stating that I would receive a stimulus check by automatic deposit, and it was signed by President Donald J. Trump.

Now I ask you, is not the sending of millions of these notifications — after the fact, using the U.S Postal Service (which I understand Trump wishes to close down completely), a flagrant misuse of millions of dollars? How hypocritical. My stimulus check was received May 1. Duly noted, and appreciated as an extra Social Security stipend, by a senior citizen living on a tight fixed income.

To my fellow citizens, I say: We must not continue to suffer in silence come November 2020.

Caryl Altemus

Moline

