Letter: Flat is not fair

A reader of the Feb. 25 edition can see ample evidence of the mean-spiritedness of the flat tax. A typical tax reduction would be $593; a millionaire would get a windfall of $67,000. The $593 is less than 1% of $67,000! Put another way, the millionaire is about 114 times more deserving than the average Iowan.

State Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said, "We're really excited and proud...(about it)."

The Republican legislators also did nothing to shore up the natural resources trust fund. House Speaker Pat Grassley said, "It really wasn't on our radar." An earlier editorial described how Iowa Medicaid Dental is underfunded. The reimbursement formula hasn't been raised in nearly 20 years! The result is fewer dentists can afford to offer care for the state's poor.

But we all know Iowa can afford to fully fund these programs. We are instead squandering our billion dollar surplus by rewarding the well-to-do with tax cuts. Our future is bleak under this plan. Our public schools, state parks, Medicaid, mental health and so many other programs are going to continue to languish so that the rich can get richer.

Kirk Scott-Craig

Davenport

