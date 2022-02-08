Letter: Flat isn't fair

While it’s difficult to keep pace with fast-moving tax legislation in Iowa, one thing remains constant over the past several cuts — the legislative intent to reposition the burden of state revenue onto the backs of hard-working families and away from corporations and the wealthy.

Legislators are currently rushing to implement two more regressive tax plans: A 4% flat tax and complete abatement of taxes on retirement income.

A flat tax is anything but fair. It’s regressive because it assaults working-class budgets far more harshly than those of wealthier citizens. A 4% tax on lower wage earners can erode access to basic needs while merely curtailing a Mediterranean vacation or new car for the wealthy.

State Rep. Gary Mohr suggests retired Iowans leave the state to avoid paying income taxes and would stay if not so required. My experience suggests retirees leave to either live where it’s warmer or to follow their kids. Relieving them of tax responsibilities solves neither. However, it does allow these generally wealthy families to return to Iowa over summers and take advantage of state programs and services paid for on the backs of working families.

Unfortunately, Iowa has numerous underfunded budget needs affecting quality of life and our ability to retain and attract both young and old. A lengthy history of regressive taxes has not met these needs.

Future tax policies should be progressive in nature, based on an individual's or company's ability to pay, and laser-focused on benefiting middle- and lower-income earners.

Ron Stuart

Bettendorf

