Dear Fellow Americans,
On Flag Day, Friday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Fly the Flag High will be held. Please join us as a volunteer or as a spectator. Volunteers, while standing on the Master Sergeant Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge (formerly the Centennial Bridge), will proudly hold flags high above the Mississippi River in honor of our military, our veterans and our country.
Volunteers need to report to the staging Area at 2nd and Gaines streets in Davenport by 7:20 am on the 14th. Please park either in the city parking lot at Gaines Street and River Drive or at the parking lot at Modern Woodmen Park.
All participants must sign a waiver and one for any child in their care. After a short ceremony at 7:30 a.m., flags, provided by the Patriot Riders and the Quad-City AM and Noon Optimist Clubs, will be distributed, and the walk to the bridge will begin. At 9 a.m. the volunteers will return to the staging area.
The best view will be the third base line seats at Modern Woodmen Park which will be open to spectators. Other possible viewing sites include Schwiebert Park in Rock Island.
Please join us at Fly the Flag High 2019, an expression of love of country and a time to honor military and veterans.
For more information, visit flytheflaghigh.com , flytheflaghigh@gmail.com, or call 309-236-2949.
Karen Buchanan
Chairperson of Fly the Flag High Committee
Moline