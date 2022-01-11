Letter: Focus on air service

On a recent trip to the Quad Cities, we flew into Peoria and out of Cedar Rapids. Peoria offers so many more flights with Allegiant toward warm weather spots while Cedar Rapids has double the amount of arrivals and departures overall. This being the case even though the Quad Cities is over twice the size of either community, neither have a world-class headquarters like Deere and Co., and both offer non-stop service to Charlotte, an American Airlines hub.
Isn’t it time that the airport commission and director focus on providing the Quad Cities convenient and frequent air service instead of solar panels and snowplows?
Tom Carroll
Davenport