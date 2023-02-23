What if President Biden had appointed Hunter Biden as his senior White House advisor and his job was to broker peace in the Middle East and pursue diplomacy with China?

What if because of Hunter's financial dealings with foreign governments he couldn't get top security clearance? What if Hunter failed to disclose in his security clearance process that he was $1 billion in debt? What if President Biden overruled counterintelligence officials and just gave Hunter top security clearance by fiat?

What if once on the job Hunter brokered the deal for the United States to sell Saudi Arabia $100 billion worth of weapons and during this process Hunter went to our weapons manufacturers and asked them to give Saudi Arabia a discounted price?

What if Hunter went on diplomacy trips to China and Saudi Arabia and never gave reports on what was discussed?

What if after two years on the job Hunter resigns and starts up an investment firm in spite of the objections by his financial advisors with the Saudi Prince who gives Hunter $2 billion?

What if the MSM spent a little time covering the nepotism of Jared Kushner instead of nonstop coverage of Hunter's laptop?

There are many more what-if situations. The hypocrisy is obvious to open minded observers.

Chris and Barb Reynolds

Prophetstown