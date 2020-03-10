Letter: Focus on the crime

In reference to Barb Ickes story on the horrible and traumatic assault of the young man on the bus. In my opinion, the purpose of any newspaper is to report the news. It's a reporter's job to tell the facts and not to "clean up" part of a happening because it may be perceived as "inappropriate." Should we start giving a rating now, like the film industry?
I was so upset, sad and angry that this happened to the young man.
Barb has always written with the facts, integrity and many times with humor — and sometimes the facts disgust and horrify us readers. Or, they should.
Let's focus on the crime and not the messenger.
Chris Papanikolaou
Davenport