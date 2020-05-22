Letter: Follow Pritzker's lead

When Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce President Paul Rumler recently announced that this bi-state area should all act together, he meant we all do like Iowa and open our business establishments, including restaurants, to the public.
I say that Illinois would be the better leader under the current Democratic governor, J.B. Pritzker, who is cautioning against opening up too soon, as do many medical and science people who fear risking more coronavirus deaths and further economic havoc.
I agree it would be good to act together to help save lives here in the Quad Cities and eventually open up our businesses when safe.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' agenda follows a floundering and inept Republican president, as do other pandering governors who all seem to want to jump the gun, spurning scientific expertise and risking human lives.
There are no short cuts to solving this pandemic. We’ve seen what foolishness has ensued with Trump's hurry-up attitude and stabs in the dark for solutions.
Pritzker is a wise leader we should listen to.
As Dr. Jeffrey Maurus recently wrote in a letter: "Rushing to judgment can cause more harm than benefit when prematurely selecting remedies for the current epidemic. So first do no harm.”
Opening up too soon also has been predicted as unwise for there is yet no remedy or cure. A larger swing of illness may follow hasty openings causing even greater economic problems.
Rita Coyne
Moline
