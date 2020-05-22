Letter: Follow Pritzker's lead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce President Paul Rumler recently announced that this bi-state area should all act together, he meant we all do like Iowa and open our business establishments, including restaurants, to the public.

I say that Illinois would be the better leader under the current Democratic governor, J.B. Pritzker, who is cautioning against opening up too soon, as do many medical and science people who fear risking more coronavirus deaths and further economic havoc.

I agree it would be good to act together to help save lives here in the Quad Cities and eventually open up our businesses when safe.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' agenda follows a floundering and inept Republican president, as do other pandering governors who all seem to want to jump the gun, spurning scientific expertise and risking human lives.

There are no short cuts to solving this pandemic. We’ve seen what foolishness has ensued with Trump's hurry-up attitude and stabs in the dark for solutions.

Pritzker is a wise leader we should listen to.

As Dr. Jeffrey Maurus recently wrote in a letter: "Rushing to judgment can cause more harm than benefit when prematurely selecting remedies for the current epidemic. So first do no harm.”