The Democrats continue their aggressive defiance against building any kind of a border wall along Mexico. This continues even after the border patrol’s recent massive haul of deadly fentanyl they discovered attempting to cross into the U.S.
Fentanyl is a primary killer in our nation’s opioid crisis, which tells me that such a wall might just help us.
Then I recall Nancy Pelosi, Beto O’Rourke, and several other ranking Democrats visiting former Mexican President Nieto in May of 2016. We also recently learned that Nieto was paid $100 million by "El Chapo" and the drug cartels. Now I’m left wondering if the Democrat’s campaign funds, which they get to keep, might be benefiting from cartel money.
Certainly, this could explain the opposition to a wall. So, why isn’t our mainstream media reporting on this to at least assure us that America’s favorite progressives aren’t compromised?
Toby Dickens
Davenport