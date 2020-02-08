Letter: Follow the money

Strangely, Republicans voted in lock-step against witnesses and documents in the Trump trial. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, explained in plain English, not Alan Dershowitz nonsense, why this was not surprising to him.

After Citizens United allowed large donors to avoid identifying themselves, a few of the largest Republican donors joined forces and gave Mitch McConnell authority to dispense their funds for senatorial elections. This gave McConnell the power to keep his caucus in line by turning off the election money spigot to any senator not voting with him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We first saw this picture when Chuck Grassley and McConnell blocked Supreme Court hearings for nominee Merrick Garland.

When someone tells you that the upcoming election will be the most important in your lifetime, believe them.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0