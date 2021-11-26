Letter: Follow the rules

Follow the rules
An audit conducted by State Auditor Rob Sand found that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds paid $448,449 in unsupported salaries within the governor’s office from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) money. Now I heard Reynolds is trying to get approval that this is OK. Isn’t this like closing the barn door after the animals got out? Or, it’s like saying “it’s better to ask forgiveness instead of permission?”
There are rules and regulations that need to be followed. Just because you have “governor” attached to your name, doesn’t give you the right to do as you want.
This kind of sounds like another Republican that was in office.
Joyce Miller
Davenport
Protect lives
How uninformed can a person be? I ask you, how uninformed can a person be? To use a phrase like “American Taliban” is about as uninformed as anyone could be. The Taliban army has disarmed Afghanistan and turned the war zone into a place to be ruled by Islamic law. They express their laws with uses of offensive tactics, including civilian massacres, terrorist attacks, forced evictions and torture. On the other hand, the right to life people are those who value life in the United States of America.
There is nothing political about wanting to save the lives of the unborn. Pro-abortion people are the enemy of the unborn, denying their right to live. They suppress the full development and life of those unable to defend themselves.
Pro-choice people disdain the lives of these innocent embryos and fetuses. These little ones are denied the personal freedom needed to live long enough to make personal choices about their freedoms, their equal education, their economic opportunities, their health or any of their equal rights.
Pro-abortion people are willing to kill people, mostly for selfish reasons. Yes, the primary reason for abortion is birth control. This is totally unacceptable.
The phrase, “American Taliban” is an extremely uninformed phrase. However, if there is anyone in America acting like the Taliban, it is that group of people who want to murder babies.
Please, for the sake of all that is decent, protect these young lives.
Jerry Willis
Moline