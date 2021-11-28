Letter: Follow the rules

An audit conducted by State Auditor Rob Sand found that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds paid $448,449 in unsupported salaries within the governor's office from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) money. Now I heard Reynolds is trying to get approval that this is OK. Isn't this like closing the barn door after the animals got out? Or, it's like saying "it's better to ask forgiveness instead of permission?"
There are rules and regulations that need to be followed. Just because you have "governor" attached to your name, doesn't give you the right to do as you want.
This kind of sounds like another Republican that was in office.
Joyce Miller
Davenport