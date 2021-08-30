Letter: Follow the science

No one is safe from becoming infected, terribly affected by and/or unknowingly spreading the deadly COVID-19 virus and variants. Consider these local county metrics from last week:
Reported deaths: Scott County, 252; Rock Island County, 334.
Cases: Scott County, 21,300; Rock Island County, 15,643.
Positivity Rate: Scott County, 12.3%; Rock Island County, 12.7%
Percentage of population with at least one vaccine dose: Scott County, 55.3%; Rock Island County, 54%
More mitigation is needed. The CDC prescribes vaccination, masking and distancing as critical. Approved vaccines are effective and safe in avoiding viral infection, hospitalization, death and/or infection side-effects. Additionally, masking and distancing have proven effective strategies for virus mitigation worldwide.
Consider that in the U.S., 359 million vaccine doses have safely been applied with few adverse effects. Similarly, 4.28 billion doses are in arms worldwide. Now, the science has signaled booster shots will be appropriate for people eight months after vaccination.
Worldwide, credible medical authorities and leaders advise and encourage everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask, avoid crowds and close human contact. For example, one major world religious leader has said, "Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable."
Virus science and world-wide experience the past 19 months have each proven credible. Though skeptics exist and resist, downplay and scoff, at scientific and experientially-documented truths, we should be sensible and wise. Do expect and encourage family members, friends, co-workers and household visitors to use proven virus mitigation strategies as outlined by the CDC.
William Seaver
Milan