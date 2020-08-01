Letter: Follow this advice

This is not working. Over 1,000 Americans die every day from COVID-19. Infections and positivity rates are soaring. Hospitals are full. Over 18 million people are unemployed. There is no end in sight and no national plan to address the pandemic or resulting economic devastation.

To get back to normal ASAP, we need to set priorities. We cannot solve our economic issues, or go back to school, until we get this pandemic under control. We cannot count on Americans to accept personal responsibility to protect their community members from the virus. We need our government to adopt a national strategy and get every state to adhere to that plan.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) advocates for the public interest toward a safer, healthier America. On July 17th, the U.S. PIRG published an open letter to America’s decision makers on its website (uspirg.org) titled, "Shut down, start over, do it right". Please read this letter and sign it if you agree.

The U.S. PIRG believes the only way we can get the pandemic under control is to shut down all non-essential businesses, and then commit to strictly following CDC guidelines for reopening the economy and schools. The group advocates for tripling testing capacity, producing more PPE, drugs, and reagents, banning non-essential interstate travel, ramping up contact tracing and mandating mask-wearing.