Letter: Follow your advice

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Chuck Grassley was quoted as saying he is pushing to move the conversation toward "issues that bring our country together.”

"Jan. 6 was a difficult day for those of us who work in the Capitol," Grassley said in a statement provided to the Des Moines Register. "I was there and experienced it first-hand. I believe we need to focus on issues that bring our country together, not tear us apart."

January 6 was a difficult day for all Americans, Mr. Grassley. Here’s where you might start bringing us together: Hold the people, including your colleagues in Congress, accountable for what happened.

You and many other Republicans call yourself the party of law and order. Where was the law and order that day? Trump failed you as a member of Congress and he failed all the workers at the Capitol that day, and he failed the American people.