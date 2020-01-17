Letter: Follow your beliefs

A recent Washington Post article indicates that "Many Iowa Democrats are Paralyzed by Fear of Choosing the Wrong Candidate to Take on Trump." If so, then we’re doing this thing wrong.

Democracy seems to have become a high-risk activity, which surely cannot be the point of it. If citizens would just follow their consciences to support what they think is the greater good, then all should be well. But when citizens think that they have to make some kind of objectively correct choice, they are perplexed.

The fact is, there is no way of determining if Iowans are really doing anything. If Iowa happens to pick the eventual nominee, does that mean Iowa made a correct choice, as if primaries were a multiple-choice test? That seems ridiculous. If anything, the choosing makes the correct answer.

If Iowa happens not to pick the eventual nominee, does that mean Iowa somehow got things wrong? That’s also ridiculous. It’s not up to Iowa alone to decide things anyway.

The only way to do the Iowa Caucuses right is to support the candidate you believe in. Stop consulting polls, stop worrying about what other people might do, and for heaven’s sake stop listening to pundits, who don’t know anything more than you do about this stuff.