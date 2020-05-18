Letter: Following blindly

It’s no wonder that Roxanne does not want to reveal her last name in the article about Republicans getting together for their usual breakfast club meeting (May 7). I would be embarrassed, too, if I were a member of a group that supports President Trump. In the article, Bill Long states that, "we thought we should do exactly what our president asked us to do.” Precisely the problem: no minds of their own. Follow blindly.
Barb Frerichs
Bettendorf
