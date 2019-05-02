I renewed my annual Rock Island Arsenal visitor pass last week. The polite officer behind the window informed me the golf course was closed now because a private buyer could not be found. So sad. The first golf course in the Quad-Cities, it opened over 120 years ago.
It is no longer the well manicured gem that it was when Roger Null was the superintendent and Steve Gragg was the head pro 50 years ago, when I was 15.
I drove to the course and stood on the first tee, reminiscing about 1969 when I was starting my third year as a caddie. I was blessed to have regulars Herb Elliott and Jean Totten. Eighteen holes in the morning and 18 holes in the afternoon on Saturdays and Sundays. I caddied 72 holes for $16 almost every weekend.
So many fond memories of such a beautiful place and really wonderful people.
It’s a shame this once beautiful course may never be well manicured again.
Robert Jump
Davenport