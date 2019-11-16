All of the furor over the sale of Lincoln School reminds me that I was among the first students to attend Lincoln in the late 1930s. It was a sparkling modern, beautiful place with a gym floor so shiny we were afraid to run on it.
There was a great deal of pride among both teachers and students that we could be there. However, those of us who came from the old Adams School missed sliding down the chute from the second floor during fire drills. During softball games if you hit the ball on the roof of the covered bicycle rack it was a home run. I was not very big and managed it only once.
Our gym teacher even wrote a school song for us that went something like this:
We are from Lincoln School, Lincoln School;
Best school in the state, that's where we all rate;
You have free articles remaining.
Yes, we are from Lincoln School — that's where all the best kids go.
Time marches on.
Verne Gray
Davenport