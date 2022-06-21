Letter: Food banks need support

If 50 people could send $5 every so often to a food bank, it would greatly help.
Eleanor Roosevelt said, "We must regain a vision of ourselves as leaders of the world."
Let's be leaders.
Rebecca Oliver
Moline
Iowa Association of School Boards states, “Public education is the foundation of the democratic society and the key to successful futures for …
I've read the reports. Watched in horror as a young man entered a school, using an AR-15 rifle, designed for use in war, and began shooting! A…
Having to write that I am sick to death of the Trump supporters still praising him as a good and honest person when the opposite is true. He i…
I would like everybody to know that the Quad-City Times is the best newspaper in our area! Not only are the stories well written, but everyone…
Letter in Response to Mr. John O’Shea and Mr. Kenneth Ervin:
It’s no surprise that Sens. Grassley (and Ernst) weren’t part of the bipartisan gun deal. Both accept large sums of gun lobby money. Grassley …
Large corporations promoting unhealthful products in the USA is not unusual, to say the least. Lead, asbestos, cigarettes, fluorocarbons, etc.…
The city of Davenport had a chance to make the intersection of Eastern and Veterans Memorial Parkway a safe intersection but they chose to put…
"Politics is the Art of the Possible, the Attainable - the Art of the Next Best" ...Otto von Bismarck
Vice-President Kamala Harris has been a positive role model for me. She values family.
