Letter: Food vs. hardware

A pandemic puzzle for you. Yes, yet another one. Why are grocery stores not requiring masks, but yet hardware stores do? The logic of contaminating a garden spade vs. all kinds of foodstuff must be apparent. But no, the grocery store managers say they "recommend" or "instruct" customers to wear masks.

More than a few customers do not wear them, and if they find their health threatened, they can always order online for delivery or pick up. Kind of a real "puzzlement" when you and a garden spade are more protected than food you would like to buy — uncontaminated, hopefully?