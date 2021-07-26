Letter: For love of country

It started decades ago in our colleges and universities, where many of our current elementary and secondary school teachers and school board members were indoctrinated into the Marxist endgame: destruction of the existing society. Many of these teachers and board members are now indoctrinating our children and grandchildren with what they "learned."
Examples:
Critical Race Theory: very direct and simple, all white people, no exceptions, even those non-whites acting like whites, young or old, male or female, are racists. White people can’t help it. The false 1619 Project tells us it’s in our DNA.
Cancel Culture: Let’s just erase our past history because it’s not "useful" to look back and learn from our mistakes since that would hinder forming the new "utopia."
Destruction of the family concept: promotion of transgenderism rejects biology and the male/female concept. Feelings override physical reality. You can define yourself as anything you want to be.
We have to teach our children and grandchildren the truth about the miracle of the creation of our nation — the Declaration of Independence and our bold, unmatched Constitution — and truthfully teach our history, which includes striving toward a more perfect union to overcome past and current deviations from the country’s founding principles. If we do this, hopefully our young people will not fall prey to, but challenge, the lunacy of the Marxist professors they will encounter.
Our country will not survive if love of country and patriotism are not embraced, taught, and demonstrated to our children, by us, now.
John R. Horn
Davenport