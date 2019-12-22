Letter: For Mideast peace, vote for Democrats

I am Jewish. I worked as a volunteer on an Israeli kibbutz (communal farm) in Israel in 1978. I believe that Israel has a right to exist within secure borders. I also believe that the Palestinan people have a right to their own independent nation-state.

On December 6, the U.S. House of Representatives voted for a two-state solution in which a Palestinian nation would be established alongside Israel, with boundaries to be negotiated.

Reps. Cindy Axne, Abby Finkenauer, and Dave Loebsack voted "yes," and Rep. Steve King, voted "no."

Like most of what's going on in Washington, this has become a partisan issue. Only five Republicans voted for the resolution.

All the media attention is on the Democratic presidential candidates, but in November 2020, it is essential to vote for congressional candidates who support a Mideast peace plan that includes an independent Palestinian state. Therefore, we must vote for the Democratic nominee to replace the retiring Loebsack.

Gary Sanders

Iowa City

