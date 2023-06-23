It seems that a large number of my friends are “woke.” For the GOP, being woke is very bad.

As near as I can figure from reading what the Republicans are saying, woke means caring for others, having a generous heart and wanting to recognize all humans as our sisters and brothers. Thus those things, being woke, are bad for Republicans.

A conclusion follows that for them also woke and bad would be the Ten Commandments, the Old Testament prophets and the Sermon on the Mount.

Sad.

Don Moeller

Davenport