Letter: For safety's sake
Letter: For safety's sake

Kinnick Stadium, home of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes football team, is not a safe place for spectator sports. This stadium, built in 1929, has narrow aisles and short, steep steps. In the upper sections, it has no handrails. Paying fans have the right to expect safe passage to and from their seats. The owners of Kinnick Stadium have the responsibility to ensure safe passage.

Years ago, I attended a football game. In the third quarter, there was hard blinding rain with lightning. The game was called. I wondered then, how did fans in the upper stands leave safely in this horrific weather without the support of handrails? Better question: How can fans leave Kinnick Stadium safely at any time?

Over the years, the university has spent well over $200 million refurbishing or replacing the press box, hospitality center, concession stands, rest rooms, locker rooms, hallways, end zone and playing field as well as enhancing the curb appeal outside the stadium.

The Board of Regents is responsible for approving projects to ensure the structural integrity and quality of facilities and services at Kinnick. The Board of Regents has never approved installing handrails.

Anybody at any age can misstep. Narrow aisles and short, steep steps without handrails allow its inevitability.

Exacerbating this situation, the university approved the sale of alcohol at Kinnick.

As I said in the beginning, Kinnick Stadium will never be a safe place until handrails are installed on all aisles.

Paul A. Del Corso, Sr.

Davenport

