Letter: For the good of all

At the time the Constitution was written, women were considered second-class citizens, slaves were property not people and native Americans were a hindrance to taking their land. Current day America was beyond comprehension.
This created the need for amendments to the Constitution which enable the Constitution to grow and to adapt to new developments. Until the executive, legislative and the judicial branches of government all have their heads in the 21st century instead of the 18th century the country will not heal.
Liberalism works for the good of all, conservatism works for the benefit of the privileged.
Richard Lausen
Davenport
