Letter: For the sake of justice

As people of faith, we cannot be silent in the face of injustice. We join our voices of faith together to demand justice as we call upon our elected representatives to remove the stain of injustice enshrined in Iowa’s Constitution in the form of felony disenfranchisement. We urge our state leaders to restore voting eligibility to those among us who have been convicted of felonies.

Removing a person’s voting eligibility for the entirety of their life degrades and ultimately denies their inherent dignity and worth. Iowa must relinquish our position as the only state in the union that permanently strips, for life, people of their voting eligibility for a felony conviction.

Forgiveness, a central tenet and practice of our traditions, is key to restoring and renewing relationships. Offering abundant forgiveness to those who have been convicted of a felony opens the opportunity for restored relationship for the benefit of all.

Voting is the beating heart of a living democracy. Voting is also the most basic access point for individuals to participate in public dialogue and have a voice in the public policy process. Our traditions challenge us to establish justice, and justice cannot be achieved unless the rules for governing our democratic processes are fair and equitable to all. For the sake of justice and mercy, our elected officials must amend our state’s constitution to end felony disenfranchisement and create a more equitable system that treats our residents with felony convictions with the dignity and respect due them as Iowans.

Connie Ryan, executive director, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa

Des Moines

Editor's note: This letter also was signed by 83 other clergy and faith leaders.

