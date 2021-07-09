Letter: Forced volunteerism?

The 13th Amendment states: "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction." However, mandatory volunteering programs, such as the one held by Pleasant Valley, believe they have the authority to force your children to work based on Iowa rules that give them the ability to withhold graduation if they don't follow the mandatory volunteering program.

Despite the obvious contradiction inherent in the name, the programs have been shown by studies to reduce volunteerism by participants. Reviewing this with the superintendent and other school representatives hasn't yielded the ability for this parent to remove the requirement. Instead this parent was given the option of comply or seek private schooling.

As a veteran who has spent 15 years overseas, I ask when we ceded the right to teach our children values to the school board? When did we begin to allow school administrators to use our children's labor to create metrics used to pad their resumes? Why does the state allow schools to flout the 13th Amendment, and where does that newfound power lead?

Stephen Lucas

Bettendorf

